Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Makes New $292,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $102.40 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

