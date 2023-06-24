Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Beyond Air Stock Down 18.8 %

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. Beyond Air has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76.

Insider Activity at Beyond Air

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Air

In other news, Director Robert Carey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 886,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,899.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 4.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 330,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

