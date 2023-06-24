Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.1% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.72.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $186.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $187.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

