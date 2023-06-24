Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,768 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVAL. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,175,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 21,879 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.97.

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. IVAL was launched on Dec 17, 2014 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

