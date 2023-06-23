Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

ZLNDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Zalando Stock Up 4.2 %

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Zalando has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $24.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 727.00 and a beta of 1.76.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

