Wedmont Private Capital Sells 372 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Illumina were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Illumina by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Illumina by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,541 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ILMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $202.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.89.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.