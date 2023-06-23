Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60,875 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 854,930 shares of company stock worth $29,996,488. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $123.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

