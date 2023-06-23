Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,403 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,265 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of eBay worth $17,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Mizuho raised their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

eBay Stock Down 0.5 %

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBAY opened at $43.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

