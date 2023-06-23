UMB Bank n.a. Sells 61,413 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,413 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 140,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,346 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH stock opened at $162.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.48.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

