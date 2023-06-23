TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Stock Price Down 3.5%

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROOGet Rating) shares traded down 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.86. 7,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 14,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TROOPS by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 46,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TROOPS by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TROOPS by 72.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong.

