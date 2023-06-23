TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,365 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDG opened at $850.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $790.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $728.06. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $858.67.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.71.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total transaction of $4,895,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,229,307.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total transaction of $4,895,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,229,307.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,477 shares of company stock worth $29,498,594. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

