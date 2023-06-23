Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Shares Up 0.1%

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.01 and last traded at C$8.00. 13,071 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 8,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LCFS. CIBC lifted their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$19.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Tidewater Renewables alerts:

Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$277.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62.

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.