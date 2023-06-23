STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

A number of analysts have commented on STE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of STE stock opened at $212.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.49 and a 200-day moving average of $194.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $227.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 175.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,842,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,222,000 after buying an additional 146,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,289,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,177,000 after buying an additional 48,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in STERIS by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after buying an additional 1,556,136 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in STERIS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,364,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,660,000 after buying an additional 107,474 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,115,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,092,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STERIS

(Get Rating

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.