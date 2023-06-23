Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Trading Down 4.4%

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) fell 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 249,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 613,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Science 37 from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Science 37 Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36.

Science 37 ( NASDAQ:SNCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Science 37 had a negative return on equity of 72.19% and a negative net margin of 183.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science 37 by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,010 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Science 37 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,328,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Science 37 by 475.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,658,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,023,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science 37 by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 207,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Science 37 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,164,000. Institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

