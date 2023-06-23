Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Schindler from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Schindler alerts:

Schindler Trading Down 0.3 %

SHLAF stock opened at $224.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.68. Schindler has a 52-week low of $150.96 and a 52-week high of $236.50.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.