Reviewing Man Group (MNGPF) & Its Competitors

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) is one of 1,170 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Man Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Man Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Man Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Man Group Competitors 1068 4431 5819 81 2.43

Man Group presently has a consensus price target of $303.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10,878.26%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 94.20%. Given Man Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Man Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

Profitability

Man Group pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Man Group pays out 274.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.6% and pay out 901.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Man Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Man Group N/A N/A N/A Man Group Competitors 376.92% 6.74% 4.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.0% of Man Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Man Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Man Group N/A N/A 94.23 Man Group Competitors $433.19 million $2.91 million 2.14

Man Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Man Group. Man Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Man Group competitors beat Man Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Man Group

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities. The firm distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions and to private investors through a global network of intermediaries. Man Group Limited was founded in 1783 and is based in St. Helier, Jersey with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

