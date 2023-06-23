Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.36 and last traded at $22.36. 559 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.45.
Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71.
About Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF
The Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (RDFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that actively selects a broad array of global fixed income closed-end funds. RDFI was launched on Oct 21, 2020 and is managed by Rareview Funds.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.