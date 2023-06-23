Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.93.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XM. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.15 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.15 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. William Blair cut shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

NASDAQ XM opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.73. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 67.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $409.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Chris Beckstead sold 169,418 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $3,032,582.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,007,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,629,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Qualtrics International news, insider De’porres Brightful sold 20,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $366,305.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 625,038 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 169,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $3,032,582.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,007,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,629,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,798 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to design and manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences.

