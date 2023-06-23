PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PUBM shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

PubMatic Stock Performance

PUBM stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $944.23 million, a P/E ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. PubMatic had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $55.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 3,683 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $50,457.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 3,683 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $50,457.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $272,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,977.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,788 shares of company stock valued at $963,448. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PubMatic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after buying an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PubMatic by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,212,000 after buying an additional 49,333 shares in the last quarter. Graham Holdings Co boosted its position in PubMatic by 21.3% in the first quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,973,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after buying an additional 346,503 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in PubMatic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,332,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after buying an additional 37,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PubMatic by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after buying an additional 32,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

