Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.28.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $1,345,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

