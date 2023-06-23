Parisi Gray Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.7% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Avala Global LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.19.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $430.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

