PaperClip (OTC:PCPJ) Stock Price Up 5.6%

PaperClip Incorporated (OTC:PCPJ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 5,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 8,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
PaperClip Trading Up 5.6 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65.
PaperClip Company Profile
PaperClip Incorporated develops and markets integrated document management and Internet business-to-business document delivery solutions. It offers virtual client folder, a document management, new business processing, and document delivery solution; eM4 compliant email services, Internet eXpress services; and the capture place, a set of applications with which end users and business applications can collect electronic documents.
