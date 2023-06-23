Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Shares Up 0.4%

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.70 and last traded at C$5.69. 1,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 62,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on Osisko Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Osisko Development from C$8.50 to C$11.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Osisko Development Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$474.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.46.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development ( CVE:ODV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.45 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Osisko Development Corp. will post 0.0198103 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, Canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

