Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Trading 1.3% Higher

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$36.57 and last traded at C$35.60. Approximately 352,752 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 320,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvei has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$54.00.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$46.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.88. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 91.28, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.