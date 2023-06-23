Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:NCLTY – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.46 and last traded at $11.52. Approximately 45,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 50,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Nitori Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38.

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. retails furniture and interior products in Japan. The company engages in the leasing of real estate; advertising; logistics; other services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

