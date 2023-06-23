Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nestlé from $152.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 150.0% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 53.1% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé Trading Up 0.2 %

About Nestlé

NSRGY opened at $121.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $102.78 and a 12 month high of $131.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.85.

(Get Rating

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.