Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,001,000 after purchasing an additional 248,962 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,339,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after purchasing an additional 498,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $67.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

