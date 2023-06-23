Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 4,976 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.3% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $34,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $165.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $183.35. The firm has a market cap of $430.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 99.58%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

