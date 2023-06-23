LBG Media (LON:LBG) Trading Up 1%

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 100.78 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 99.10 ($1.27). Approximately 301,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 442% from the average daily volume of 55,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.10 ($1.26).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.79) price target on shares of LBG Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get LBG Media alerts:

LBG Media Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £204.66 million and a PE ratio of 3,303.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 8.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

About LBG Media

In other LBG Media news, insider Richard Jarvis bought 20,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £20,037 ($25,639.16). 70.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LBG Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LBG Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.