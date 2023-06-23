Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases 288 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,736 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.4% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $202,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Microsoft from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.17.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.8 %

Microsoft stock opened at $339.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $351.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.58.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

