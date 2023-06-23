Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Trading Down 6.3%

Jade Road Investments Limited (LON:JADE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02). 45,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 73,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.98 ($0.03).

Jade Road Investments Stock Down 6.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 58.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of £5.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.08.

About Jade Road Investments

(Get Rating)

Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth, development and acquisition capital investment in the form of equity or quasi-equity. It also does recapitalizations, debt restructurings, buybacks of shares, asset spin-offs and corporate reorganizations investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jade Road Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jade Road Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.