International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,786 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 975.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in International Paper by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,424,000 after acquiring an additional 206,004 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in International Paper by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 71,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 169,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 402,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 42,731 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IP. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $45.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

