IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $527.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $490.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $515.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $477.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

