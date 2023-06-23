HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc (LON:HGEN – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 73 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 74.70 ($0.96). Approximately 102,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 259,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.30 ($0.96).
HydrogenOne Capital Growth Trading Down 0.8 %
The firm has a market cap of £96.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,470.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 60.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.52.
About HydrogenOne Capital Growth
Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than HydrogenOne Capital Growth
Receive News & Ratings for HydrogenOne Capital Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HydrogenOne Capital Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.