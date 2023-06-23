HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc (LON:HGEN – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 73 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 74.70 ($0.96). Approximately 102,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 259,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.30 ($0.96).

The firm has a market cap of £96.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,470.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 60.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.52.

About HydrogenOne Capital Growth

Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

