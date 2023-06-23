Gray Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $18,219,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 854,930 shares of company stock valued at $29,996,488. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $123.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

