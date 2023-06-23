Gray Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 857 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 35.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 35.7% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 130.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,693 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 58.0% during the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.19.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $430.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.82 and a 200-day moving average of $252.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 224.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

