Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV) Trading Down 0.1%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Get Rating) was down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.99 and last traded at $41.08. Approximately 31,835 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $702.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.60.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOV. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $583,000.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

