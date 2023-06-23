Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Trading Up 4.6%

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $22.68. Approximately 6,109 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group cut shares of Finward Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Finward Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $97.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36.

Finward Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Finward Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:FNWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Finward Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finward Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Finward Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 37.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.