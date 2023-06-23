Financial Contrast: GAM (GMHLY) & Its Rivals

GAM (OTCMKTS:GMHLY – Get Rating) is one of 1,170 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GAM to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Dividends

GAM pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 73.1%. GAM pays out 58.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.6% and pay out 901.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. GAM is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares GAM and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAM N/A N/A N/A GAM Competitors 376.92% 6.74% 4.97%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GAM N/A N/A 0.80 GAM Competitors $433.19 million $2.91 million 2.14

This table compares GAM and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GAM’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GAM. GAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.7% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GAM and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAM 0 0 0 0 N/A GAM Competitors 1068 4431 5819 81 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 95.68%. Given GAM’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GAM has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

GAM competitors beat GAM on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

GAM Company Profile

GAM Holding AG is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to institutions, financial intermediaries and private investors. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. GAM Holding AG is based in Zurich, Switzerland with an additional office in Geneva, Switzerland and London, United Kingdom.

