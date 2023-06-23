Financial Contrast: BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ)

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Yubo International Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies -9,336.04% -961.01% -442.61% Yubo International Biotech -383.08% N/A -30.83%

Volatility & Risk

BioSig Technologies has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 4.4, suggesting that its stock price is 340% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for BioSig Technologies and Yubo International Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

BioSig Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 182.26%. Given BioSig Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioSig Technologies is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Yubo International Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies $290,000.00 301.41 -$27.05 million N/A N/A Yubo International Biotech $100,000.00 108.61 -$1.21 million N/A N/A

Yubo International Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioSig Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.2% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yubo International Biotech beats BioSig Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioSig Technologies

(Get Rating)

BioSig Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, commercializes advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias. The company offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures. It also focuses on enhancing intracardiac signal acquisition and diagnostic information for catheter ablation procedures for arrhythmias. The company has a research agreement with University of Minnesota to develop novel therapies to treat sympathetic nervous system diseases; and a strategic collaboration with the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research to develop an AI-and machine learning software solution for PURE EP systems. BioSig Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

About Yubo International Biotech

(Get Rating)

Yubo International Biotech Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

