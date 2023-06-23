Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $994.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 800 ($10.24) to GBX 100 ($1.28) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 990 ($12.67) to GBX 1,310 ($16.76) in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $16.75 on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.