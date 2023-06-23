Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.1% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.1% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 17,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 34,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 30,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5 %

XOM opened at $103.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $417.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

