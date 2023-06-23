Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

Eagle Materials stock opened at $173.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.99.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 8.03%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,059,922.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total value of $4,634,480.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,059,922.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,980. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

