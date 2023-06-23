DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.48.

DASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,809,247.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $5,504,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,815.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,247.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 975,940 shares of company stock valued at $63,299,114. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,058,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,967,000 after acquiring an additional 509,207 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,726,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,223,000 after acquiring an additional 993,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,137,000 after acquiring an additional 964,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DASH opened at $72.77 on Friday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.98.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

