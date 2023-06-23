Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE DELL opened at $51.28 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.43.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $816,365.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 506,388 shares of company stock worth $21,455,648. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 24,646 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,988,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,370,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

