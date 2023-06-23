COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMSP) Stock Price Down 6.3%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

COMSovereign Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22.

COMSovereign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.