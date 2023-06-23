Comparing Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) and TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) and TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Surface Oncology has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TScan Therapeutics has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Surface Oncology and TScan Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology 0 3 0 0 2.00 TScan Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Surface Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 510.47%. TScan Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 306.36%. Given Surface Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than TScan Therapeutics.

This table compares Surface Oncology and TScan Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology $30.00 million 1.74 -$63.59 million ($1.53) -0.56 TScan Therapeutics $13.53 million 5.07 -$66.22 million ($3.01) -0.94

Surface Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than TScan Therapeutics. TScan Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surface Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.3% of Surface Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Surface Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Surface Oncology and TScan Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology N/A -87.82% -53.25% TScan Therapeutics -419.38% -68.23% -42.07%

Summary

Surface Oncology beats TScan Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the provision of biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment for the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114). Its pipeline also includes licensed product programs, such as a collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930, Phase 1) and a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline targeting PVRIG (SRF813, preclinical). The company was founded by David S. Grayzel in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors. The company also developing TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-205 for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, it engages in the developing vaccines for infectious diseases, such as SARS-CoV-2. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc., to identify novel cancer antigens from the T cells of patients with a certain specific type of cancer; and a collaboration agreement with Amgen to identify novel targets in Crohn's disease. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

