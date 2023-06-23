Comparing American International (AMIH) and Its Competitors

American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare American International to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
25.0% of American International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of American International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares American International and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American International
|N/A
|N/A
|-0.01
|American International Competitors
|$567.18 million
|$14.59 million
|338.56
Profitability
This table compares American International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American International
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|American International Competitors
|-18.85%
|-34.92%
|-2.59%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American International
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|American International Competitors
|207
|932
|1568
|65
|2.54
As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 81.31%. Given American International’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
American International peers beat American International on 5 of the 8 factors compared.
American International Company Profile
American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.
