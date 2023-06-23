Comparing Allego (NYSE:ALLG) & Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) and Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.2% of Allego shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of Driven Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 82.7% of Allego shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Driven Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allego and Driven Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allego $48.22 million 3.69 -$321.11 million N/A N/A Driven Brands $2.03 billion 2.14 $43.19 million $0.22 117.87

Analyst Ratings

Driven Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Allego and Driven Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allego 0 0 2 0 3.00 Driven Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78

Allego currently has a consensus target price of $6.70, indicating a potential upside of 159.69%. Driven Brands has a consensus target price of $37.56, indicating a potential upside of 44.83%. Given Allego’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Allego is more favorable than Driven Brands.

Risk & Volatility

Allego has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Driven Brands has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allego and Driven Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allego N/A N/A N/A Driven Brands 1.81% 11.33% 2.92%

Summary

Driven Brands beats Allego on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. It also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops. The company sells its products and services under the CARSTAR, IMO, MAACO, Meineke Car Care Centers, PH Vitres D'Autos, Take 5 Oil Change, Take 5 Car Wash, Auto Glass Now, Fix Auto USA, and 1-800-Radiator & A/C, Spire Supply, and Automotive Training Institute brands. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

