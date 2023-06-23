Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Acquires 58 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,361 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.4% of Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.19.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $430.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 224.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $334.82 and a 200-day moving average of $252.39. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

